0 Shares

Rebecca Sue (Hood) Trivett, age 79, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, Ky.

Sue was born January 29, 1940 in Barren County, KY, a daughter of the late Paul and Elma (Isenberg) Hood.

She was a homemaker and a member of Peters Creek Church of Christ.

On Decemeber 24, 1955, in Cave City, KY, she married Schuyler Trivett. Schuyler preceded her in death on December 2, 2014.

She is survived by a son, Ronnie Trivett, and wife, Teresa of Fountain Run, KY; two grandsons, Brian Trivett, and wife Cassie, of Glasgow, KY; Josh Trivett, and wife, Tori, of Fountain Run, KY; and a great granddaughter, Harley Ann Trivett.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Fountain Run Funeral Home with Art Harris officiating. Burial is in Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation with the family is Thursday, 3-8P.M. and Friday, 8 A.M.-1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for Shriners Children Hospital.