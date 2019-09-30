Recalled poultry served in Barren Co. Schools August, September – no threats reported

183 Shares

Barren County Schools says recalled diced chicken was served in August and September through most of the district’s schools.

According to a post on the school district’s nutrition page, “While no illnesses have been reported, the diced chicken under recall was served during the months of August and September 2019 prior to receiving notice that it was possibly contaminated.”

According to the USDA, product samples of Tip Top Poultry, Inc. “confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes after being tested in Canada. The firm decided to recall all cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products produced from January 21, 2019 through September 24, 2019.”

“Our typical diced chicken comes from the USDA,” CheyAnne Fant, director of Nutrition Services, said. “When our schools use all of the USDA stock, we must order a commercial version of the same or similar product. So, some schools were able to keep the same menu as planned because we had USDA diced chicken in stock.”

Barren County Nutrition Services says the menu was changed and all food served today was safe. Only certain batches from the Tip Top Poultry, Inc. diced chicken used in the school system was affected. The impacted schools disposed of the chicken.

“Other schools simply disposed of the chicken and served another option,” Fant said.

All Barren County Schools were affected except Hiseville Elementary, according to Fant.

For more information, the district’s recall policy can be found here.