Record funding awarded to crisis intervention services across Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s office announced record federal funding Wednesday toward crisis intervention services across Kentucky. The funding equated to approximately $37.9 million.

The funding comes through the federal Victims of Crime Act, VOCA, grant program. The funding has reached 135 Kentucky programs in 2019, according to a news release from Bevin’s office.

The funding originates from the federal Crime Victims Fund. It collects funds from criminal funds, forfeitures, special assessments, and gifts or donations. The funding is not reliant on tax revenue, the release said.

The grant programs funded include crisis counseling, shelter, therapy and support, and advocacy in the criminal justice system. With this grant cycle 14 child advocacy centers, 16 domestic violence shelters, 13 rape crisis centers, eight law enforcement-based programs, 34 prosecutor-based programs, six legal aid programs and 20 court appointed special advocates programs will be funded.

Other funds from the VOCA grant program will benefit community-based services, state and local government programs, sexual assault nurse examiners, pediatric forensic services and statewide coalitions.

Local funding includes the Barren County Fiscal Court, $50,860; Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, $796,777; Barren River Area Safe Space, Inc., $750,000; CASA of South Central Kentucky, $145,163; Hart County Attorney’s Office, $61,179; and Hope Harbor, Inc., $750,000. Kentucky State Police received $2,528,024.

