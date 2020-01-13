Redwood Street arrest lands one in jail

0 Shares

A Glasgow man was taken to jail Jan. 7 for possessing and trafficking drugs.

The Glasgow Police Department said Officer Hayden Phillips made contact with William L. Taylor, 28, at a home along Redwood Street. Police located marijuana, methamphetamine and digital scales, a news release said.

Taylor was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officer Phillips was assisted by Officer Wesley Hicks.

