Reed Booth, 102, of Roundhill departed this life Friday May 8, 2020 at Edmonson Care and Rehab Center.

Born March 16, 1918, the Butler County native was a retired farmer and construction worker for Throgmorton Construction in Louisville and was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ. Before his illness, he enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler, tending horses and mules and reading his Bible. He was a son of the late Everett Booth and Vashti Elmore Booth and the husband of the late Lillian Edgar Booth. He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Oval Booth, Ralph “Cotton” Booth, Ritholz Booth and Jothrey “Jody” Booth.

Services will be private. Burial will take place in Big Reedy Cemetery. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Reed leaves to honor his memory a daughter, Brenda Vincent and a devoted son-in-law, Carlton “Cotton” Vincent; two granddaughters, Lori Anne Sutton (Dwight) and Paula Kaye Monroe (Joe); two great granddaughters, Avery Grace Sutton and Riley Anne Monroe and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Sharon Booth.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Big Reedy Cemetery Fund, 3782 Caneyville Rd., Caneyville, KY 42721