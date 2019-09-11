0 Shares

Regina Gale Meredith Smith, age 59, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. She worked at Learn & Grow in Upton. She also was a former teacher at Clarkson Elementary, Bonnieville Elementary and Munfordville Elementary. She was a member of the Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. She was the daughter of Kenneth Meredith and the late Magdalene Coleman Meredith.

She is also survived by her husband, Colby Smith; one daughter, Kristen Smith, Lexington, KY; father, Kenneth Meredith, Bonnieville, KY; four brothers, Rocky Barth and wife Frances, Louisville, KY, Martin Meredith and wife Shelia, Brownsville, KY, Mark Meredith, Bonnieville, KY, Michael Meredith and wife Marsha, Brownsville, KY; several nieces & nephews; one great niece and one great nephew.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Thursday, September 12, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Don Lamar officiating. Interment will be at Concord Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY.