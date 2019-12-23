0 Shares

Regina May Kline White, 94, Glasgow, died Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born December 4, 1925 in Three Bridges, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late David M. Kline and Ethel Higgins Kline. She was one of five children.

Regina married Private Raymond Rene White in the Army Chapel at Fort Belvair, Virginia on January 30, 1944; Raymond was serving in the US Army during WWII. They were married for 74 years when Raymond passed away July 3, 2018. They had three sons; two of whom survive. Regina worked as a technician at RCA in Summerville, NJ.

She is survived by two sons: Robert L. White and wife Laura of Edmonton and Bruce L. White and wife Doris of Knob Lick; one sister, Mrs. Doris Wilcox of Reaville, NJ; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Rene White; one son, Raymond White, Jr.; one sister, Thelma Miller of New Jersey; two brothers: H. Douglas Kline of Maryland and Lambert Kline of California.

Regina chose cremation and no services will be held. Inurnment will be in Three Bridges Cemetery in New Jersey at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

Related