Regnal Meredith, age 88, of Brownsville, KY, departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital. The Edmonson County native was born on June 28, 1931 to the late Bro. Everett J. and Effie Anderson Meredith. He was married to Wanda Sowders Meredith, who also preceded him in death.

Regnal was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served during the Korean War era. He retired from Ervin H. Whitehouse as a project director, and was a member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church and Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.

He leaves to honor his memory— one daughter, Lavana Nash (Roger) of Bee Spring; one son, Lowell Meredith (Amy) of Florida; five grandchildren, Lesley Anderson (Marshall), Ryan Meredith (Megan), Brittney Jones (Chris), Brandon Meredith and Katie Meredith; ten great grandchildren: three siblings, Dorothy Bullock (Woody); Dallis Meredith (Nell) and Larry Meredith, all of Brownsville. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eva Pearl Tomes and an infant brother, Perry Meredith.

Interment will be in Beaver Dam Church Cemetery.

