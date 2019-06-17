0 Shares

Rene Hoffman, 65. 0f Glasgow, died Sunday, June 16, 2017 at her residence. Born in Culver City, CA she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gloria Williams Black. She was a clerk for Herbert, Herbert and Pack Law Office in Glasgow, and a member of The Place Worship Center in Cave City, KY.

Survivors include her children John Paul Hoffman wife Chrissy of Glasgow, Jason Hoffman wife Serina of California and Jamie Hoffman of Glasgow; 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 4 sisters and 1 brother also survive.

There will be a celebration of life for Mrs. Hoffman held at a later date at The Place Worship Center in Cave City. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.