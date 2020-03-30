0 Shares

Renna Jennett Gentry Page, 87, of Glasgow, passed away March 29, 2020 in Corydon, IN. She was born December 1, 1933 in Metcalfe County, the daughter of the late Clarence and Salley Taylor Gentry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Royce T Page of Beckton Ky, sisters Velma Ruth of Greenwood Indiana and Geneva Chapman of Knob Lick, Ky. She graduated from Hiseville High School in 1952, graduate of Louisville General Hospital School of Nursing in 1961, as well as a WKU graduate.

Survivors include one daughter, Beth R. Page (David); 2 grandchildren, Jay B. Greer of Chicago and Sarah Greer of Huntington, WV; brother, Howard Taylor Gentry (Wanda) of Glasgow.

Renna dedicated her life to nursing. She was an instructor at the Glasgow School for Licensed Practical Nurses and a Hospice volunteer. Renna was a member of South Green Street Church of Christ.

Since there is no public funeral service, happy memories and messages from friends, family and former nursing students would be appreciated. They can be sent to Beth at 201 Hubbard Lane, Cave City, Ky 42127 or you may share your condolences with the family of Mrs. Page at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

Related