Republican committee: ‘Stilts is lying,’ Costello explains controversy months before election

EDMONTON, Ky. – A small Kentucky community has been in upheaval since Aug. 6, when it laid its sheriff to rest. Since then a battle in the community has ensued over ethical practices of the Metcalfe County Republican Committee’s nomination of Charles Costello.

Months leading up to the Aug. 3 death of former Metcalfe County Sheriff Ricky Brooks, several events occurred that have led the community to believe Costello and other members of the approximately five-month-old committee conspired to place him on the ballot when Brooks died.

According to Metcalfe County Sheriff and former chief deputy Lonnie Hodges, Brooks was diagnosed with leukemia on Feb. 2, 2018. Brooks filed to run as a Republican sheriff candidate the previous year on Nov. 13, 2017. From the time he filed and eventually won the election, Brooks became sick and underwent treatment, according to Hodges.

Brooks won the May primary election before going on to win the November general election in 2018. In January 2019, he took the oath of office and became sheriff of Metcalfe County.

The community conspiracy began around this time, though. Many started to question Costello’s motives as he sold his business, changed his party affiliation and helped form a Metcalfe County Republican committee.

As for how he feels of the criticism, Costello says it’s invalid.

According to documents from the Metcalfe County Clerk’s Office, Costello filed to change his political affiliation from independent to Republican on Dec. 27, 2018.

As for the formation of the committee, Costello says started by contacting the chairman of the former Metcalfe County Republican committee in February 2019.

Costello says he wanted to start an official committee through the state Republican party. According to a conversation he had with the co-chairman of the committee, the Metcalfe County committee that existed around 2 ½ years before Costello began one was invalid. He says the state had no documentation proving there was a valid county committee.

Costello claims he asked several Republican officials to be a part of the committee earlier this year. He estimates around 30 Republican officials agreed to be a part of reviving a committee, but only a few showed up to the first meeting.

Costello says he believes the officials have a tendency to be less involved than they should be.

But, one of the few officials who did show up was County-Judge Executive Harold Stilts.

Stilts, a Republican, was asked to be on the committee, according to Costello. But he was uneasy at first. It wasn’t until he was at a meeting to be the door-keeper that he decided to become a member of the Republican committee.

In an Aug. 9 phone call with Stilts, he never indicated he was a member of the Republican committee. He declined to comment on why he felt Lonnie Hodges wasn’t considered to fill the Republican position on the November ballot.

But it was Stilts who told Costello he sought help from a local committee during his campaign, just to find that one didn’t exist. According to Costello, this was just another reason he wanted to create the committee. Costello says he imagined the committee would later help local campaigns while working on state projects.

Costello cites a WNKY-TV interview with Hodges as being the source for his belief that Stilts had a plan to place Hodges as sheriff. Stilts was not at a special-called meeting of the county committee held Aug. 6 to nominate a Republican candidate

According to vice chair of the Metcalfe County Republican committee Paulette Yates, Stilts was provided notification.

Danny Holley is the former chair of the county committee. He has since resigned. Holley declined to respond to phone calls and an email from WCLU News.

Stilts says Holley sent an email detailing his resignation. WCLU News requested a copy of the email, but Stilts says he has since deleted the email.

As stated in Kentucky Revised Statute 171.410, a public agency “means every state or local office.” This means Stilts’ position as Metcalfe County Judge-Executive warrants he responds to an open records request with appropriate records.

But, that’s a problem because in this case, Stilts’ response to WCLU News said, “there are no email or voicemail records.” He deleted them, which could be considered a violation of KRS 519.060 – destroying a public record without authorization is illegal.

While Stilts’ own involvement in the committee is unclear, he continues to insist the committee was likely conspiring to appoint Costello once Brooks died.

In an interview at his office Aug. 13, Stilts claims he visited members of the Republican committee and Costello told him he wanted to be sheriff.

Costello says the only reason he’s running for sheriff is because he feels obligated to do so. He says he has lost relationships with people he once had, but it’s because he believes people are refusing to believe he had no former ideas of running.

Costello’s confidence in himself isn’t all that great either. He tells WCLU News that in prior elections he had a lower percentage of votes. He says this indicates he will likely lose the November election. But, he cites the floating rhetoric as being a disadvantage to his campaign, yet in prior years he claims he didn’t face this criticism, but he still lost.

In his most recent campaign, he ran for county clerk against incumbent Carol Chaney. According to the Metcalfe County recapitulation sheet, dated Nov. 6, 2018, Costello suffered a loss to Chaney with a final tabulation of 2,838-1,391 votes.

Costello avoided answering why he thought he may have lost in prior elections. According to Costello, it’s all a personal attack.

Costello says he would have chosen to not have a candidate if he knew the meeting and his nomination would cause a lot of anger.

Yet, Costello says he knows from prior elections that he isn’t the favored candidate. For the committee’s nomination, he says he was certain Stilts would be angry.

The meeting was held Aug. 6, according to Costello. Holley called a special meeting under the impression of having to do so quickly. According to Costello, Holley acted quickly and everyone on the committee followed.

According to Chaney, she didn’t insist a meeting happen “right away” but she did tell Holley and the democratic committee chair that candidates needed to be selected by Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.

It was the following morning that Costello’s nomination form was filed with the clerk’s office. According to a copy received by WCLU News, the form was filed at 9:21 a.m. Aug. 7. Hodges’ oath of office ceremony began at 9 a.m. that same morning.

While Costello and vice-chair Yates are adamant that the meeting was legal, Holley says his resignation comes as he realizes “things were not done in the best way possible.” Costello says he believes the committee could have completed actions differently.

As for Stilts, he has disassociated himself from the committee.

WCLU News has filed an appeal with the attorney general’s office in relation to Stilts’ refusal to provide a copy of email correspondence he had with Danny Holley.

Costello will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot facing democratic candidate Rex Allen Huffman and several write-in candidates. As of Thursday, the Metcalfe County Clerk’s Office says write-in candidates include Joshua Neal, Republican; Scott Posey, Democrat