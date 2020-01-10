0 Shares

Rev. Carl “Dolly” Reed, age 68, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was the son of the late Jeff Cleotis Reed and Mary Ailne Johnson Reed. He was a member of the Bear Wallow Baptist Church where he was the assistant pastor. He was the former pastor of Little Blue Springs Baptist Church and sung with numerous gospel groups over the years. He especially loved his horse Jake which he often featured in parades and community events.

In addition to his wife, Nellie Reed, he is survived by his daughter, Tammy Reed of Cave City, KY; son, Bo Reed of Horse Cave, KY; four step children, Sonya Bransford (Matt) of California, Lisa Smith (Anthony) of Georgia, Jack Whitney (Lisa) and Chris Whitney (Rita) both of Bowling Green, KY; twin sister, Carolyn Smiley of Bowling Green, KY; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Reed; sisters, Edith Reed and Cledis Rhodes; and niece, Nikki Reed Allen.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY, and from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Owens Chapel Baptist Church, Cave City, KY. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday at Owens Chapel Baptist Church, with Rev. Shayne Stockton and Rev. Chris Whitney officiating. Interment will follow at Bear Wallow Baptist Church in Horse Cave, KY.

Related