13 Shares

Rev. Earl Miller, 82, of Smith Grove, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Glasgow on August 15, 1937, to the late James Mack Miller and the late Ruth M. Davidson Miller. Earl was a truckdriver with Hays Feed Mill for many years and was currently serving as pastor of the Cave City Church of God.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Telenia Hagan Miller; three sons, Daniel Miller (Alisia), Phillip Miller (Mandy) and Steven Miller (Brooke); two daughters, Regina Johnson (Brian) and Tammy Simmons (R.J.); thirteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

A Private family service will be Friday at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A Public Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date.

Related