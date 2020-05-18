0 Shares

Rev. Larry Gene Burba, 75, of Chalybeate passed away at 7:49 AM Saturday May 16, 2020 at his home. The Edmonson County native was a carpenter, a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and a member of Pine Grove United Baptist Church in Cub Run. He was a son of the late Rev. Ralph Burba and Estella Brooks Burba.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Linda Cundiff Burba; a daughter, Kim Taylor (Brandt) of Chalybeate; three granddaughters, Ashleigh Ashley (Lucas), Brittany Vincent (Steven) and Madelyne Taylor; and three great grandchildren, Dalton Childress, Ellie Ashley and Abram Vincent.

Services will be private. Burial will take place in Pine Grove United Baptist Church Cemetery. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

