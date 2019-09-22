0 Shares

Rev. Stanley Hatcher, 65, Cave City, passed away Friday, September 20th in Bowling Green. Rev. Stanley was born on January 10th, 1934 to the late Rev. Earl and Maymie Hatcher. Bro. Stanley was an ordained minister of the Green River Association of United Baptist for 48 years and a faithful member of Servant Valley United Baptist Church until his death.

Bro. Stanley is survived by a son, Eugene Hatcher and wife Betty; a daughter, Genese Dial and husbnad Jeff, both of Cave City; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Hatcher of Edmonton; eight grandchildren Bradi Dial, Ladonna Shive and Jake Dial of Edmonton, Jon Dial and Tiffany Carter of Glasgow, Joseph Hatcher of Cave City, Rachel Dotson and Brandi Alluis of Edmonton; eleven great-grandchildren, Braeden, Bennett, and Garnett Dial, Koleton and Kade Carter, Landon and Ruthie-Rae Shive, Alexis Dotson Bowen, Jessie Brooke Dotson, and Tanner and Luke Alluis; a sister, Margie Wilson; two brothers, Isaac Hatcher and wife Helen and Paul Hatcher and wife Dorada all of Cave City; a sister-in-law, Alice Jefferes of Greensburg, and several nieces and nephews.

Bro. Stanley is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Ruth Hedgespath Hatcher, a son, Rickey Joe Hatcher; a grandson, Jeffery Allen Dial Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Shive; one sister, and five brothers. Funeral Services for Rev. Stanley Hatcher, 85 of Cave City will be at 2:00pm Monday, September 23rd at Servant Valley United Baptist Church with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the church will be after 5:00pm Saturday until time of services. Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.