Reva Mae Miller Jewell

Reva Mae Miller Jewell, 79 of Edmonton passed away Friday, June 21 surrounded by her family at T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

Born on August 12, 1939 to the late Bowers and Florence Miller.  Reva was a member of the New Beginnings Church of God in Edmonton.

She was preceded in death by her brother Ecil Miller and special niece Bonnie Riggs.

She is survived by:

One daughter Donna Harris & hus. Tony of Edmonton

One son Justin Pearson of Edmonton

One step-daughter Carolyn Trent of Edmonton

One step-son David Jewell of Glasgow

Four grandchildren Amanda Steffey, Randall Jeffries & wife Alisha,  Brandon Jewell

and Candie Bennett & hus. Pete; 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild

several beloved nieces and nephews and Donald Wayne Jewell of Edmonton

Funeral services for Reva Mae Miller Jewell will be 1pm Tuesday, June 25 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday from 2-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.  The family request that memorial donations be given to Sego Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses.

