Rhoda Cecilia (Charlton) Ross, 93, of Tompkinsville, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Bowling Green, Ky. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the home of her daughter.

She and her beloved late husband, Witt Cecil Ross leave behind four children; Robert Ross, Sandra Keesee, Teresa Donelson and Daniel Ross. They also leave behind ten grandchildren and, to date, nineteen great-grandchildren, for a proud total of thirty-three, plus spouses, in this large, loving family. Rhoda and Witt, so loved by this huge family are, and will continue to be, truly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn Garden. Visitation will be conducted on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 am until time for the service at 1:00pm at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Robert Ross, David Ross, Andrew Donelson, Patrick Keesee, Jason Keesee, and Aaron Ross.