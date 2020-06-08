0 Shares

Richard Alden “Dickie” Cole, age 76, of Lindseyville, departed this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on February 15, 1944 to the late Lester and Lillie Meredith Cole. He was married to Myra Skaggs Cole, his devoted wife of fifty-three years, who survives.

Dickie owned and operated Lindseyville Barber Shop for forty-six years, and drove a bus for Edmonson County schools for over thirty years. He was a faithful member of Midway United Missionary Baptist Church, serving as deacon and song leader for over forty years.

Besides his wife, he is survived by— two daughters, Amberly Alexander (Ryan) and Britney Franich (Jeff) all of Lindseyville; four grandchildren, Lainey and Avery Alexander and Landon and Tenley Franich; mother-in-law, Elaine Skaggs of Lindseyville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marcia Lindsey (Buster) and Melody Prunty (Pat); four nieces, Sherrie Atkins, Renee Webb (Eddie), Taylor Renfro (Seth) and Kelci Prunty; one nephew, Rev. Jonathan Lindsey (Dana); several great nieces, nephews and friends. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Vincent.

Interment will be in Midway Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midway Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Charles Langdon, 102 Lindseyville Loop, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

3 – 8 PM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

THE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE

