RICHARD ALLEN MEACHAM

Richard Allen Meacham 70 of Glasgow died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Plainwell, Michigan, the son of the late Richard L and Elizabeth Wahmhoff Meacham.

He was a former employee of Gray Construction Company and was retired from Dart Container.  He was a U S Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by two sisters, Janice Gerhart of Michigan and Sherry Hurlbut (Donald) of Indiana.

There will be no services locally.  A memorial service for Richard Allen Meacham will be held at a later date in Michigan.  A  F Crow and Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

