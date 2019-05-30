0 Shares

Richard Allen Meacham 70 of Glasgow died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Plainwell, Michigan, the son of the late Richard L and Elizabeth Wahmhoff Meacham.

He was a former employee of Gray Construction Company and was retired from Dart Container. He was a U S Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by two sisters, Janice Gerhart of Michigan and Sherry Hurlbut (Donald) of Indiana.

There will be no services locally. A memorial service for Richard Allen Meacham will be held at a later date in Michigan. A F Crow and Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.