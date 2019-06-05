WCLU

RICHARD DALE DOTY

Richard Dale Doty, age 88 of Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at NHC Healthcare.  He was a son of the late Levi and Clara Furnald Doty, and the widower of Mary Doty.  Richard was a college recruiter for Indian Hills College, a U. S. army veteran and a member of The Church of Christ.

Richard is survived by a son, Tommy (Mary) Doty, four grandchildren; Rachel (Tim) Watson, Lydia (Andrew) Owens, Sarah (Jamal) Brazan , Adam Doty, and four great-grandchildren.

Other than his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five brothers, and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Garden.  The family will receive visitors after 11:00 a.m. until time for services on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the funeral home.

 

