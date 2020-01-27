0 Shares

Richard G. “Ricky” Hogan, 65, of Roundhill passed away 10:30 PM Saturday at Colonial Center in Bowling Green.

The Jefferson County native was an auto mechanic and a member of Mt. Zion United Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Elmer G. Hogan and Erma Dean Johnson Hogan of Brownsville, who survives.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a son, Steven Chase Hogan (Stephanie) of Chalybeate; a daughter, Fallon Willoughby (Sean) of Chalybeate; a sister, Jannie Campbell of Brownsville; two brothers, Bennie Hogan (Jeannine) of Mammoth Cave and Keith Hogan (Martha) of Brownsville; and three grandchildren, Xander Willoughby, Sia Hogan and Shaylee Hogan.

