Richard Irvin Thompson, a three-year resident of Farmington Hills and former resident of Fraser for over 48 years, was received into the loving arms of Jesus on January 3, 2020 at the age of 79 years.

Dick was born in Park City, Kentucky on December 13, 1940, the son of Irvin and Mary Edith (Philpott) Thompson. Dick was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Rita E. Thompson, on March 25, 1967 in Grosse Pointe Presbyterian Church. The couple made their home in St. Claire Shores before moving to Fraser. He loved the games of golf, tennis, and all sports that had anything to do with a ball. He held a Master’s Degree in Physical Education and was a Phys. Ed. teacher and coach at South Lake High School, retiring in 2000 after 38 years. He was also very active with the Boy Scouts of America. He loved woodworking and making things around the house and for his family. A very caring man, he would bring a smile to everyone’s face and never met a stranger. Dick will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Rita; his devoted children Beth (Tony) Nagle, Michael (Jessie), Gregory (Cassandra), Mary (Kel Lewis) Thompson, and Heather (Fred) Melnyk; his eight loving grandchildren Allie, Charlotte, Ross, Maddie, Violet, Levi, Jill, and Caleb; and his sister Lou Ira (Clyde) Salley.

Visitation will be held at the Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Rd. Fraser on Monday from 2:00 pm till 8:00 pm, and on Tuesday evening at First Baptist Church of Farmington Hills, 33400 Shiawassee Rd. from 5pm until time of service at 6:30pm with desserts to follow. The funeral service will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Park City United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in his honor in lieu of flowers to Dorothy & Peter Brown Adult Day Program, 6720 W. Maple , West Bloomfield Michigan 48322 or to First Baptist Church of Farmington Hills appreciated.

ARRANGEMENTS BY FAULMANN & WALSH GOLDEN RULE FUNERAL HOME AND PATTON FUNERAL HOME PARK CITY CHAPEL

