Richard Lee “Dick” Dyche

The Bell County native was a licensed funeral director/embalmer for 60 years, a US Navy veteran of World War II, a member of Nisbet Alexander Post 6937 Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member of Wand B. Doyle Chapter 32 Disabled American Veterans, and a member of American Legion Post 23. He was a son of the late John Richard Dyche and Anne Crawford Dyche and the husband of the late Rebecca “Becky” Burton Dyche. He was preceded in death by two sons, Rick Dyche and Tommy Dyche; and two brothers, Orval Dyche and Wayne Dyche. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where he was a member, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday and 9-10 AM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home. Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 PM Thursday. Surviving are a daughter, Kathy Lowe of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Sandy Lowe, Rick Dyche, Michael Dyche, Brandy Portschell, Karen Lowe, Josh Dyche and Hunter Dyche; several great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.