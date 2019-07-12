MR. RICHARD LEE HARRIS, age 73, of Albany, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Medical Center at Albany, in Albany, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Oxley Harris of Albany, Kentucky, his children, Thomas Perry Harris and Casey Harris, both of Tipp City, Ohio, Richele Kayton of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Sosa of Grove City, Ohio, Andrew Harper and Amber Harper, both of Albany, Kentucky, his siblings, Rita Ann Kelly of Warner Robbins, Georgia, Jeffrey T. Smith of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Michael Smith of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Allen Smith of Sellersburg, Indiana and several Grandchildren. The memorial service for Richard Lee Harris will be conducted on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 2 pm, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after 12 noon on Sunday July 14, 2019 until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.
