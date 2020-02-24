0 Shares

Richard Sherman Vance was born in Linwood, Kentucky on the Vance family farm on January 13, 1936. He was a lifetime resident of Hart County and was a sixth-generation, full-time farmer that was actively involved in the production of tobacco, alfalfa hay, corn, soybean and beef cattle. He always said he was a risk taker, pointing out that he could not farm without taking calculated risk.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Sherman was a member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church and served in a number of leadership positions there including Sunday school teacher, treasurer and deacon. Musically, he sang bass in the church choir and played the piano and banjo. He considered himself a conservative Republican serving as the Republican election commissioner in Hart County for many years.

In his later years Sherman focused on the conservation and preservation of the Vance Family Farm. In 1992, he received the Outstanding Accomplishments in Soil and Water Resource Conservation Award for Hart County, in 2006, he received the Wildlife Habitat Improvement Award for Hart County, and in 2015 he received the Green River Conservation Award for Hart County.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mittie Alice Vance; one sister, Arnetta Vance.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Eleanor Barron Vance; two sons, Richard Kevin Vance (Deanna) and Sherman Alan Vance (Chinda); two granddaughters, Claire Vance and Lucinda Vance.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Monday, February 24, at Winn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Horse Cave Baptist Church.

Related