Richard Thomas Sebastion, age 44, of Aurora, IL, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was a member of the Logan Street Missionary Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Tom Willie Sebastion and the late Doris Jean Embry Sebastion. He was a very proud and loving father and stepfather.

He is survived by one son, Qintarius Anthony Thomas Ratcliffe, Elizabethtown, KY; two sisters, Merona Ann Skillman and husband Mike, Elizabethtown, KY, Peggy Lou Smith, Horse Cave, KY; four brothers, Bobby Lewis Embry, Munfordville, KY, Garry Ray Embry, Aurora, IL, Christopher J.Sebastion, Aurora, IL, and Phillip Sebastion of Campbellsville, KY; his fiance, Rashana Lishman, Aurora, IL; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and stepchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with interment to follow at Little Barren Baptist Church Cemetery, Sulphur Well, KY.