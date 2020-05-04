0 Shares

Richard Warren Atkinson, 72, of Glasgow, KY died, Monday, May 4, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Arizona, he was a horse trainer from California.

Survivors include one son, Chance Atkinson of Paducah, KY; one daughter-in-law, Kendra Atkinson of Glasgow; two grandchildren, Juliet and Fiona Atkinson of Glasgow.

A private service will be held a later date with family members. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Atkinson.

