Richmond woman dies after hit by car in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – WDRB-TV reports a woman hit and killed by a vehicle along Interstate 64 has been identified.

The woman is 27-year-old Averi Lewis of Richmond, WDRB reported.

Officers were called to the scene on Interstate 64 near the Watterson Expressway and Hurstborne Parkway exit around 9 p.m. last night.

Lewis is believed to have been in an argument with the driver of an SUV she was travelling inside yesterday. Police say Lewis was hit by another vehicle when she started running in the middle of the roadway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

