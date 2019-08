0 Shares

Rickey Allen Gay, 66 of Oakland died Monday, August 12, 2019 at his residence

He was a son of the late Oliver Marian and Dorothy Louise Johns Gay. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.

His survivors include his sister, Rita Adams (Charles); two nieces and one nephew.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hardy &Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.