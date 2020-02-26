0 Shares

Rickey Dale Lovell, Sr., 64, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Homer Allen Lovell, Sr. and Lena Brown Houchens Lovell.

He is survived by two sons: Rickey Dale Lovell, Jr. (Sayra) and Stephen Kyle Lovell; two daughters: Jennifer Temple (Miguel) and Courtney Fell (Justin); three brothers: Billy Joe Lovell, Johnny Lovell and Charles Lovell (Angie); five grandchildren: Madison, Caden, Connor, Brielle and Addilyn; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death one brother: Homer Allen Lovell, Jr.; two sisters: Carolyn Gaddie and Betty Meek; a special friend: Kenna Peden.

Memorial service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home starting at noon on Saturday.

