Ricky Dale Finn, 65, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late Horace Wintersmith Finn and Ruth Catherine Shaw Finn.

He is survived by two sons: Elijah Cain Cogar and Joshua Dale Cogar; two daughters: Angelia Finn and Stacey Dale Masterson; two brothers: Buddy Finn and Danny Finn; one sister: Flossie Mosby; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family has chosen cremation. No services have been scheduled at this time. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

