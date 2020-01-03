0 Shares

Ricky Leon Jones, age 54 of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at The Medical Center at Franklin in Franklin, KY.

He was born February 2, 1965 in Tompkinsville, KY to Bobby D. Jones who survives and the late Bonnie A. Bowe Jones. He married Shannon Hinton Jones on July 18, 1987 in Scottsville, KY. He worked in maintenance at RKW and was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife Shannon Hinton Jones of Scottsville, KY and his father Bobby D. Jones and wife Betty of Scottsville, KY he is survived by two daughters; Hillary Jones of Greeley, CO; Emily Jones of Scottsville, KY and one brother; Bryan Jones of Scottsville, KY also survives.

Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY .

Visitation will be from 2:00PM-8:00PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 and after 7:30AM until time of funeral service Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY.

