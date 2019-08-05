0 Shares

Ricky Monroe Brooks age 40 of Center passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his home. He is the son of Richard (Lou Anne) Clink of Lancing, New York and Ruth (Gerald) Brooks of Edmonton. Ricky was retired from the Kentucky State Police, US Army veteran and was the present Metcalfe County Sheriff.

He is survived by his wife Mindy Asbury Brooks. Two sons, Codie and Payton Brooks both of Edmonton. One brother Christopher Clink of New York. A step brother Matthew (Sean) Jones of Chicago. Five sisters. Bridget (David) Traylor of Summer Shade. Andrea (Chad) Vincent of Edmonton. Madison Brooks of Edmonton, Jennilee (Brent) Same of Buffalo, New York and Kayla Clink of Lancing, New York. His maternal grandparents Karl and Nancy Chase of Knob Lick. Father and mother in law, Billy Joe and Gay Asbury. Sister in laws, Ellen (John) Tandy of Gamaliel and Cindy (Josh) Herrington of Center. Special friends Deward and Sandy Lile.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 6th at Butler Funeral home in Edmonton with burial in the Asbury-Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the VA Bone Marrow Transplant Section in Nashville.