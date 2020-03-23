0 Shares

Ricky Shockley, 64, of Fountain Run, KY, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Medical Center @ Bowling Green, KY. Ricky was born in Macon County, TN, September 29, 1955 son of the late Don Delano & Billie June (Phillips) Shockley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Billie June & wife, Doris Ann (Lynn) Shockley, who passed October 25, 2013.

There will be a private graveside service.At the request of Governor Andy Beshear, the gathering at the cemetery is limited to only the named people in the obituary. There will be no services at the Funeral Home.

He worked in farming and was a member at Akersville Missionary Baptist Church.

His survivors include, daughters, Misty Graves & Terry Jackson of Fountain Run & Beverly Warren of Edmonton, KY brothers, Shorty & wife Julie Shockley of Lafayette, TN & William Shockley & companion, Alex of Tampa, FL, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Sonya Shockley & her daughter, Alyssa of Lafayette, son-in-law, Robbie Walker of Fountain Run, several cousins & extended family & many friends.

Donations requested to help with funeral expenses.

Fountain Run Funeral Home, Directors

