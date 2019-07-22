Riley: Pension relief proposal ‘not a victory’

0 Shares

Lawmakers in Frankfort have narrowly passed a pension bill in a special-called legislative session.

State lawmakers passed the bill with a 52-46 vote in the House Monday before sending the bill to a Senate committee. The bill is aimed at offering relief to quasi-governmental agencies like regional universities, pregnancy centers and health departments.

District 23 House Representative Steve Riley tells WCLU News that the bill was a difficult one to pass, but legislators had to take action due to such agencies being “nearly insolvent.” According to Riley, if lawmakers hadn’t moved quickly those agencies may have been forced to close their doors due to surging pension costs.

072219toughdecisions

The Kentucky Retirement System has been the focus of many legislators’ campaigns and eventual time in Frankfort. Riley says the bill is not perfect, but offers some relief for those public agencies. They have until April 30, 2020 to make a decision regarding their association with the Kentucky Retirement System.

Many employees are still at risk, though. Riley says tier one and two employees, those close to retirement, face uncertainty as the agencies’ deadline to make a decision is approximately nine months away.

072219impactsontiers

Criticism comes as the Kentucky Retirement System remains nearly $43 billion in debt. State employees have contributed funds in recent years toward their retirement but continue to see the state struggle to compensate the fund. In short, Kentucky has failed to fund a retirement system that benefits all state employees.

While Riley says the funding dilemma has been recognized, employees close to retirement are facing worries as the system stands at a halt until next year’s legislative session. Quasi-governmental agencies will continue to be funded through next April, but tier one and two employees’ pensions will continue to be a funding problem.

072219implicationsofrelief

Since the current legislative session is a special-called session, lawmakers are prohibited from discussing and amending bills. By law, the severability clause prohibits amendments to the proposed bill. Riley says this has been the main concern among legislators. Riley says lawmakers had two choices: leave the KRS underfunded and force these agencies to close, or to extend funding in order to offer relief and time for quasi-governmental agencies to decide what is fiscally responsible for their employees.

072219nowinners

The bill now heads to a Senate committee before it’s heard on the Senate floor. Riley says he is joined with other lawmakers to remedy the ongoing issue with tier one and two employees’ pensions. These employees’ pensions will remain uncertain for the duration of time until the next legislative session held in January 2020.