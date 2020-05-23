0 Shares

Rita Jackson Fletcher, 59, of Glasgow, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Norton Hospital, in Louisville, KY. Born in Bowling Green, KY she was daughter, of the late Joe L. and Clarine Settles Jackson. She was a previous employee of Dana and member of the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Jackie Fletcher; one daughter, Tiffany Morris (Bobby) of Glasgow; two step-daughters, Melissa Fletcher of Greensburg and Marquetta Riley (Scottie) of Burkesville; grandchild, Jonathan Morris of Glasgow; two step-grandchildren, Hannah Gregory of Greensburg and Shelby Riley of Burkesville; two sisters, Joyce White (Morgan) of Bowling Green, Faye Kitchens (Kenny) of Rockfield; two brothers, Joe David Jackson (Ramona) of Bowling Green, Chester Jackson (Jamie) of Austin, along with several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, George Thomas “Pete” Kingrey and Jerry Jackson.

Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, 10:00am until time for service. Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 2:00 pm on Tuesday to participate in the live stream of the funeral celebration.

F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Fletcher. Share your message of Condolence with the family of Rita Fletcher at www.crowfuneralhome.com

Related