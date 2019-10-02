0 Shares

Rita Joyce Frazier, 68, of Cave City, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 1, 1951 in Glasgow, KY, to the late Ewing Shaw and Nina Basil Shaw. Mrs. Frazier worked as a Teacher’s Aid at North Jackson Elementary School and was a member of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Charles Frazier of Cave City; two sons; Glen Frazier (Tammy) and Anthony Frazier (Anne); five brothers, Joe, Ted, Russell, Charles and Dennis (Gail) Shaw; six sisters, Patricia Landers, Connie Poindexter, Linda Holman, Sandy Duncan and Monica (Chad) Wilson; grandchildren, Colton Frazier, Neva Frazier, Easton Frazier, Cody Moore, Spencer Brown, Autumn Wright, Trevor Harper, Kelsey Johnson and Bryant Williams; special sisters- in- law, Linda Shaw and Sue Frazier; several nieces and nephews to include a special niece Ashley Vazquez also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Allen Shaw and two sisters, Faye Wood and Peggy Brown.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm, Friday, October 4th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and on Friday until time for services at the funeral home.