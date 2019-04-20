WCLU

Rita Louise Parks

Rita Louise Parks, 75, of Glasgow, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. She was born in Cuba, NY, the daughter of the late Howard Palmer Hall and Alice May Harris. Mrs. Parks had worked for several years as a dietitian at John Knox Village Healthcare in St Augustine, FL. She then worked many jobs in her lifetime mostly in Food Management.

Survivors include her children, Inez Mae Wilber (Robert) of Summerville, SC, Robert Harold Jerge, Jr. (Theresa) of Glasgow, KY, Jack Paul Bocharski, Jr. of Glasgow, Franklin Howard Parks (Michaele) of Fountain, CO. and JoAnn Marie Brown of FL.; step children, Anthony Jerge, Barbara Dorozak, Jonie Renee Hancock (Fred) and Linda Irons; 21 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Ilene Kottwitz of FL. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Ackley, Joyce Ann Ashcraft and Vera Darlene Parke; one step son, Tony Jerge.

The family chose cremation. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

 

