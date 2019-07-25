Rittenberry indicted on federal charges

0 Shares

A man stopped by Glasgow Police last August was recently indicted by a federal grand jury.

Police say Gary Rittenberry, of Tennessee, was indicted last week on federal charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop Aug. 28, 2018 on Happy Valley Road. When police searched Rittenberry’s vehicle they located a black duffel bag containing two bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine; a loaded handgun; a box of ammunition; drug paraphernalia; digital scales; a cellphone; and about 28 grams of marijuana. Rittenberry had about 2.85 ounces of methamphetamine.