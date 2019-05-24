WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Rivals for Kentucky governor both have work to do

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The winning candidates for Kentucky governor drew just a fraction of the state’s voters in party primaries this week, a signal that both have lots of work to do in what will likely be a brutal general election campaign.

Barely half of Republicans casting votes Tuesday chose to support Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection effort; Attorney General Andy Beshear drew even less of a percentage of his party faithful.

Perhaps more significantly, about eight in 10 registered voters in Kentucky didn’t bother to vote in the primaries at all.

Democrats are looking to win back the governorship in November as the GOP tries to sustain its dominance in Kentucky in a race that will be watched closely heading into the 2020 presidential election year.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.