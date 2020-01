0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Jan. 17, 2020) – There will be rolling road blocks in both directions on Interstate 65 near exit 2 in Simpson County on Sunday. Jan. 19. The rolling road blocks are expected to begin around 8 a.m. and last until noon. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and expect delays. The rolling road blocks are being for a utility project that involves a crossover.

