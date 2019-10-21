Road committee to examine crash data, install signage

0 Shares

Driving can be a dangerous task anytime you get behind the wheel, but Barren County Government decided Tuesday to help reduce accidents on county roads.

The Barren County Fiscal Court agreed to enter into a cooperative agreement with a program called the Safety Circuit Rider Program. The program provides benefits to local governments across the state to reduce crashes on rural, low volume roadways. It is a product of the University of Kentucky’s Technology Transfer Program.

Safety Circuit Rider Program representative Jeff Hackbart explained the mission to the court. According to Hackbart, crash data will be reviewed, and the focus of improvements will be placed on roads with the most crashes.

According to data provided by the Kentucky Technology Transfer Program, Old Munfordville Road had 39 crashes between 2013 and 2017. The second most crashes occurred on Dripping Springs Road with 35 recorded crashes. Lecta-Kino Road comes in a close third with 25 crashes.

Three people died on Barren County roadways during that three four-year period. Those crashes happened on Pritchardsville Road, Defeated Creek Road and Estes Road. Several other roadways had several crashes as well. Those can be viewed here.

Hackbart also provided images of roadways in other counties that have been remedied through the program. The program looks to place cautionary items like signage on roadways that lack them. In his presentation, Hackbart showed images of roads that have unclear curvature and other hazards.

In short, the goal of the Safety Circuit Rider Program is to clear up any uncertainty drivers may have on a given roadway.

A committee was formed, composing Hackbart, Barren River ADD representative Tyler Graham, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representatives Benjamin Hunt or Mathew Holden, County/Judge Executive Micheal Hale, Road Supervisor Jeremy Runyon and Magistrate Tim Coomer.

The committee will devise a low-cost safety improvement plan for two roadways. Hackbart says the University of Kentucky will provide up to $5,000 per roadway.

Six counties were selected this year as “focus counties.” Beside Barren County, McCracken, Meade, Gallatin, Knox and Shelby Counties will also undergo this process.