Road projects underway in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Motorists could see some delays in the area this week as road work picks up. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says two projects are underway in Barren County.

According to a news release, contractors are completing a nearly four-mile resurfacing project in east Barren County. Officials say the construction will be on KY-90, also known as Burkesville Road, extending from KY-839 to the Metcalfe County line.

Another project will be completed on the other side of KY-90. A resurfacing project is underway along KY-90 from Scenic View Drive to the Beaver Creek bridge. This project is around five miles long.

The transportation cabinet says flaggers will be present to maintain traffic in work zones.