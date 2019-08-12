Road projects underway in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Motorists could see some delays in the area this week as road work picks up. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says two projects are underway in Barren County.
According to a news release, contractors are completing a nearly four-mile resurfacing project in east Barren County. Officials say the construction will be on KY-90, also known as Burkesville Road, extending from KY-839 to the Metcalfe County line.
Another project will be completed on the other side of KY-90. A resurfacing project is underway along KY-90 from Scenic View Drive to the Beaver Creek bridge. This project is around five miles long.
The transportation cabinet says flaggers will be present to maintain traffic in work zones.
