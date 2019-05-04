ROAD SIGNAGE TO BE REMOVED IN COMING WEEKS, PREPARING FOR MOWING SEASON

on 04/05/2019 |

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says while flowers are blooming along Kentucky roads, so are illegal signs.

Starting next Monday, crews will begin removing those signs, so businesses, candidates, realtors and anyone who uses roadside signage are being warned not to place signs on the state right of way.

Kentucky law prohibits placement of unauthorized signs on state right of way unless otherwise permitted. State law requires highway personnel to remove all illegal signs. This also applies to signs attached to utility poles on the right of way.

Enforcement of the sign prohibition can be difficult because right of way boundaries vary by highway and location. All signage should be behind sidewalks. In areas without sidewalks, all signs should be behind the ditch line and outside areas commonly mowed or maintained by highway crews. Often, utility poles will mark the edge of highway rights of way. On four-lane highways with controlled access or limited access, no signs should be placed on the highway side of the fence line or the fence.

Essentially, any area that would normally be mowed by state crews or contractors in summer months is part of the right of way, even if it is commonly mowed by the adjacent property owner.

State highway crews will be clearing illegally placed signs, and signs in areas that have work zones for normal highway maintenance activities.