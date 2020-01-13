0 Shares

Robert Allen Biggs, age 69 of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Signature Health and Rehab. He was a native of Horse Cave and a member at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Paul Biggs and Adell Fancher Biggs.

He is survived by two children, Jimmy Biggs (Jaime), of Horse Cave and Melinda Sue Biggs, of Glasgow; 11 grandchildren, Johnathan, James, Jonas, Kaylynn, Tana, Yoni, Josh, Chelle, Shelby, Austin, and Landen; seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Emma, Alyson, Caden, Ryker, Grayson, and Kenzlee.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

