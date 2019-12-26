0 Shares

Robert B. Bartley 84 of Danville, IL, formerly of Tompkinsville KY, passed away in Danville on 12-21-19. He was born in Armstrong Illinois on 9/7/1935 to James (Big Jim) and Annie Sams Bartley. Robert was raised in the Tompkinsville area where the family made their living farming. Robert served in the Army for a short term and left due to family complications. He then moved to Fairbury Illinois in 1959 and later to Urbana, where he met and married Sandra L. Gash on August 6, 1961. He worked various jobs in the Champaign and Danville area, then moved to Danville and had two sons, Robert J. in 1962 and Jimmie B. in 1965. Robert started a trucking career in 1969 with O’Neil Brothers and then started his own trucking company in 1987, which he ran until retiring in 2003. He enjoyed his family, traveling, working on projects in the garage, pitching horseshoes, hunting, fishing and gardening.

He is survived by his wife Sandy of Danville, son Robert of Bon Aqua TN, and son Jimmie of Danville.

Services for Robert will be visitation at Kruger Coan Pape funeral home at 10 E. Williams, Danville from 4-7 pm Friday 12-27-2019. Robert will then be taken to Yokley Trible funeral home, 510 West 4th street, Tompkinsville KY. Visitation on Sunday 12-29-2019 at 4-7 pm and funeral will be Monday 12-30-2019 at 11am at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in White Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.

Robert was a kind and decent man, a loving husband and father. He was always a good provider and trustworthy friend.

He will be sadly missed but is now with God and at peace. Our family appreciates thoughts and prayers and anyone wanting to make a memoriam in his name please do so to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

270-487-5539

