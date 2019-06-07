WCLU

ROBERT "BOB" SIMON

Robert “Bob” Simon age 75 of Linwood passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was a native of Iowa and worked at Collis. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving one tour in Vietnam as a combat engineer with the 1st Cavalry Division.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Simon and Helen Mahems Simon; one brother, William Simon and one sister, Linda Simon Shadle.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Simon; four children, Bonnie Petros (Jim) of Connecticut, Joy Vogt (Ralf) of New York, Patti Ramos (Richard) of Virginia and Aaron Ruiz-Simon (Annette) of Florida; 11 grandchildren, Brent, Aubrey, Amber Johnson & Madison Petros, Jonathan Simon, Jaimie Fellenz & Markus Vogt, Drew, Darian, Cristian & Jakob Ramos; and one brother, Michael Simon of Illinois.

Cremation was chosen by the family, under the direction of Winn Funeral Home. Interment will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Services will be announced at a later date.

