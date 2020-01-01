0 Shares

Robert Brent Lane, 61 of Horse Cave, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home. He was a native of Horse cave and a dedicated husband and outstanding father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved golf, hunting and fishing, farming, and truck pulling. He was a life long member of the KTPA (Kentuckiana Truck Pulling Association). He retired from SCRTC as a communications engineer and was a member of the Hiseville Masonic Lodge #320. He was a friend and giver to the community.

He was preceded in death by one son, Gregory Lane; one sister, Fredia Lane.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pam Lane; four children, Heather Lane (Marshall), Brandon Lane (Nicole), Jon Lane (Jaymi), and Whitney Lane (Chad); his parents, Robert and Roberta Lane; 11 grandchildren, Paul Lewis Bruton III (Jennifer), Hannah Bruton (Alex), MaHailey Bruton, Dakota Lane, Reagan Lane Ballard, Keaton Lane Ballard, Adison Lane Ballard, Brentlee Lane, Tristen Oldham, Westin Oldham, and Cooper Emmitt; two great-grandchildren, Waylon Bruton and Kennedy Bruton; three sisters, Jenny Harold (Donnie), Carol Sturgeon (Edward) and Deborah Tutor (David).

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Immanuel Ministries in LeGrande with burial to follow in the Lane Family Cemetery.

Visistation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12 – 8 p.m. at Immanuel Ministries and again on Friday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. A Masonic service will be held on Thursday night at 6. Winn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Related