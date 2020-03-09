0 Shares

Robert Brown, 83, Dubre, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home.

Born August 14, 1936 in Dubre, he was a son of the late Roxie Harper Brown and Fowler Brown and the husband of the late Nell Brown. He was a farmer and a logger. He was a member of the Willow Shade Church of Christ.

Survivors include one daughter, Lisa Gearlds, Edmonton; one step daughter, Carla Fudge, Beaumont; two grandchildren, Chasidy (Matt) Matney, Greensburg and Katelyn Gearlds, Burkesville; two great grandchildren, Liberty Brockman and Raelynn Matney; one sister, Janet (Lonnie) Parke, Dubre; and two brothers, Ovell (Mary) Brown, Summer Shade and Glen Brown, Dubre.

Preceding in death, beside his parents and his wife, were one son, Timothy Robert Brown; one brother, Wendell Brown; and three sisters, Marie Brown, Melba Murley and Mary Thurman.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Gary Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in the Dutch Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, March 9, 2020, 4:00-9:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, March 10 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00.

