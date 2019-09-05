WCLU

ROBERT D “BOB” JACKS

Robert D. (Bob) Jacks, 94, of Mayfield, Kentucky departed this life in the evening of Thursday, April 11, 2019.  Bob was born in Berkeley, California on May 19, 1924 and lived most of his life in various areas of California, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.  He was an avid sportsman enjoying among other things deep sea fishing, skiing and golfing.  Bob also traveled abroad extensively.  He worked a variety of jobs before deciding on a career as an insurance underwriter.

When about to be drafted, Bob chose to enlist in the United State Marine Corps during World War II and served until the end of that conflict.  Remaining in the reserves, he was later called back to service during the Korean Conflict.

Bob never married but leaves to mourn his passing his sister, Beverly Jacks Conyers, of Mayfield, three nephews, three nieces, two step-nieces, one step-nephew, two grandnephews, seven grandnieces, eight great grandnieces, eight great grandnephews and special friend and caregiver, Sherry Nelson.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Noel H. Jacks, Jr. and Lillian F. Geary, a twin brother, William, and one nephew.

Mr. Jacks chose cremation for his remains.  A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery, with military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

